Alaska Air Group is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (ALK, DAL, AAL, SAVE, HA)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:13am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Alaska Air Group ranks highest with a EPS growth of 140,552.1%. Delta Air Li is next with a EPS growth of 16,067.0%. American Airline ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 13,720.4%.

Spirit Airlines follows with a EPS growth of 11,064.8%, and Hawaiian Holding rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 8,430.7%.

Ticker(s): ALK DAL AAL SAVE HA

