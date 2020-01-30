Alaska Air Group is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (ALK, DAL, AAL, SAVE, HA)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Alaska Air Group ranks highest with a EPS growth of 140,552.1%. Delta Air Li is next with a EPS growth of 16,067.0%. American Airline ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 13,720.4%.
Spirit Airlines follows with a EPS growth of 11,064.8%, and Hawaiian Holding rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 8,430.7%.
