Alaska Air Group is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (ALK, DAL, AAL, SAVE, LUV)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Alaska Air Group ranks highest with a EPS growth of 140,552.1%. Following is Delta Air Li with a EPS growth of 16,067.0%. American Airline ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 13,720.4%.

Spirit Airlines follows with a EPS growth of 11,064.8%, and Southwest Air rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 8,065.3%.

