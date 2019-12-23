Alarm.Com Holdin Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.88%

Alarm.Com Holdin (NASDAQ:ALRM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.33 to a high of $43.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.72 on volume of 78,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alarm.Com Holdin have traded between a low of $41.06 and a high of $71.50 and are now at $43.29, which is 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alarm.Com Holdin on May 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $63.96. Since that call, shares of Alarm.Com Holdin have fallen 33.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.