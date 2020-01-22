Alamo Group has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (ALG, WBC, WAB, ASTE, PCAR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Alamo Group ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 68.3%. Wabco Holdings is next with a EPS growth of 424.9%. Wabtec Corp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 458.7%.

Astec Industries follows with a EPS growth of 742.5%, and Paccar Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 941.0%.

