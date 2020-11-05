Akamai Technolog Rises 1.48% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.76 to a high of $103.07. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $101.81 on volume of 495,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Akamai Technolog have traded between a low of $73.19 and a high of $108.25 and are now at $102.65, which is 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

