Akamai Technolog (AKAM) Breaks Through Support at $95.23

Shares of Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $94.92 today and have reached the first support level of $95.23. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $94.30 and $93.68.

Based on a current price of $95.07, Akamai Technolog is currently 14.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $81.44. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.94 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $84.21.

Over the past year, Akamai Technolog has traded in a range of $62.16 to $95.36 and is now at $95.07, 53% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 0.47% higher over the past week, respectively.

