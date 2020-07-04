Akamai Technolog (AKAM) Approaches New Upside Target of $99.78

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $97.17 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $98.55. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $99.78 and $102.39.

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) is currently priced 16.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $81.44. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $92.70 and further support at its 200-day MA of $88.65.

Akamai Technolog share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $103.34 and a 52-week low of $72.08 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $97.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

