Akamai Technolog (AKAM) Approaches New Upside Target of $95.82

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $94.88 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $95.50. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $95.82 and $96.76 will be of interest.

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) is currently priced 14.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $81.44. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $92.83 and further support at its 200-day MA of $89.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Akamai Technolog share prices have been bracketed by a low of $73.19 and a high of $103.34 and are now at $95.17, 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 0.14% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Akamai Technolog and will alert subscribers who have AKAM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.