AK Steel Holding Corp. is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (AKS, HCC, SXC, STLD, X)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
AK Steel Holding Corp. ranks highest with a ROE of 19,853.8%. Warrior Met Coal Inc is next with a ROE of 12,899.1%. Suncoke Energy I ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,478.6%.
Steel Dynamics follows with a ROE of 2,580.7%, and Us Steel Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,539.2%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for AK Steel Holding Corp. and will alert subscribers who have AKS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity :aks ak steel holding corp. :hcc warrior met coal inc suncoke energy i Steel Dynamics us steel corp