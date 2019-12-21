Aircastle Ltd is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (AYR, MSM, AL, FAST, GWW)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Aircastle Ltd ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 497.6%. Msc Indl Direct is next with a EPS growth of 677.5%. Air Lease C ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 722.2%.

Fastenal Co follows with a EPS growth of 755.0%, and Ww Grainger Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 793.4%.

