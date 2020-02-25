Air Prods & Chem Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.30%

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $241.96 to a high of $246.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $248.16 on volume of 345,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Air Prods & Chem share prices have been bracketed by a low of $178.00 and a high of $257.01 and are now at $242.90, 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.