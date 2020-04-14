Air Prods & Chem Rises 1.56% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $218.84 to a high of $224.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $222.60 on volume of 360,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Air Prods & Chem has traded in a range of $167.43 to $257.01 and is now at $219.56, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Air Prods & Chem. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Air Prods & Chem in search of a potential trend change.