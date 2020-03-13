Air Lease C Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.78%

Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.02 to a high of $24.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.46 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Air Lease C share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $22.02 and a high of $49.96 and are now at $22.02. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

