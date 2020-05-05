Air Lease C Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 6.61%

Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.21 to a high of $26.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.49 on volume of 533,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Air Lease C has traded in a range of $8.41 to $49.96 and is now at $25.16, 199% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Air Lease C and will alert subscribers who have AL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.