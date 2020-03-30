Air Lease C has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (AL, AYR, TGH, CAI, WLFC)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Air Lease C ranks highest with a an RPE of $17.7 million. Aircastle Ltd is next with a an RPE of $7.1 million. Textainer Group ranks third highest with a an RPE of $3.1 million.

Cai Internationa follows with a an RPE of $1.7 million, and Willis Lease rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $1.7 million.

