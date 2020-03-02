Agnc Investment has the Best Relative Performance in the Mortgage REITs Industry (AGNC , RWT , TWO , ARR , NYMT )
We looked at the Mortgage REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC ) ranks first with a gain of 0.60%; Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT ) ranks second with a gain of 0.40%; and Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO ) ranks third trading unchanged.
Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR ) follows with a loss of 0.16% and New York Mtge (NASDAQ:NYMT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.16%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Agnc Investment and will alert subscribers who have AGNC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
