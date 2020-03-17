Agnc Investment has the Best Relative Performance in the Mortgage REITs Industry (AGNC , ARR , CIM , MFA , NRZ )

Below are the top five companies in the Mortgage REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC ) ranks first with a gain of 8.16%; Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR ) ranks second with a loss of 2.05%; and Chimera Inv Corp (NYSE:CIM ) ranks third with a loss of 3.59%.

Mfa Financial (NYSE:MFA ) follows with a loss of 5.27% and New Resident (NYSE:NRZ ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 9.43%.

