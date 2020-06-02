Agnc Investment is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AGNC , TWO , ARI , NLY , CMO )

We looked at the Mortgage REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.08%; Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO ) ranks second with a gain of 1.50%; and Apollo Commercia (NYSE:ARI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.30%.

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY ) follows with a gain of 1.22% and Capstead Mortgag (NYSE:CMO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.09%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Capstead Mortgag on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.85. Since that recommendation, shares of Capstead Mortgag have risen 5.4%. We continue to monitor Capstead Mortgag for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.