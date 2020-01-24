Agilent Tech Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.15%

Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.99 to a high of $89.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.46 on volume of 343,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Agilent Tech Inc have traded between a low of $65.35 and a high of $90.64 and are now at $88.36, which is 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Agilent Tech Inc on November 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Agilent Tech Inc have risen 14.2%. We continue to monitor A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.