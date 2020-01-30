MySmarTrend
Agilent Tech Inc Falls 3.51% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:52pm
By Amy Schwartz

Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.01 to a high of $85.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $86.21 on volume of 834,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Agilent Tech Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.35 and a high of $90.64 and are now at $84.11, 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Agilent Tech Inc and will alert subscribers who have A in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

