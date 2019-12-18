Agenus Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.95%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.65 to a high of $3.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.75 on volume of 374,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Agenus Inc has traded in a range of $1.95 to $4.57 and is now at $3.65, 87% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

