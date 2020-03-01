Agco Corp has the Highest Sales per Share in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (AGCO, DE, LNN, TWI, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Agco Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $109.19. Deere & Co is next with a sales per share of $96.65. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $50.30.

Titan Intl Inc follows with a sales per share of $25.77, and Toro Co rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $23.50.

