Agco Corp Falls 1.42% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.68 to a high of $66.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $66.46 on volume of 204,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Agco Corp and will alert subscribers who have AGCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Agco Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.13 and a high of $81.39 and are now at $66.16, 6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.