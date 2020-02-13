After Yesterday's Rally of 9.99% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.51 to a high of $8.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.69 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Novavax Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.02 and a high of $9.99 and are now at $8.04, 40,100% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 2.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Novavax Inc and will alert subscribers who have NVAX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.