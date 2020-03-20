After Yesterday's Rally of 9.80% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.22 to a high of $113.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $99.32 on volume of 856,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vmware Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have VMW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Vmware Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.00 and a high of $206.41 and are now at $110.01, 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.