After Yesterday's Rally of 9.73% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.53 to a high of $28.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.40 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of 2U Inc have traded between a low of $11.37 and a high of $63.07 and are now at $27.87, which is 145% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

