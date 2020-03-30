After Yesterday's Rally of 9.71% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $127.21 to a high of $137.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $132.03 on volume of 944,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $160.43. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 21.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Mckesson Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $172.18 and a 52-week low of $111.71 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $137.84 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.