After Yesterday's Rally of 9.65% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.00 to a high of $37.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.47 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New York Times-A have traded between a low of $26.20 and a high of $37.96 and are now at $37.50, which is 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.