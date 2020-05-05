After Yesterday's Rally of 9.56% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.56 to a high of $12.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.74 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Mosaic Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.50 and a high of $25.70 and are now at $12.05, 85% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mosaic Co/The and will alert subscribers who have MOS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.