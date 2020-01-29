After Yesterday's Rally of 9.55% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.49 to a high of $12.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.89 on volume of 80.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

General Electric share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.92 and a 52-week low of $7.65 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $12.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

