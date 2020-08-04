After Yesterday's Rally of 9.42% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.73 to a high of $31.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.75 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Omega Healthcare have traded between a low of $13.33 and a high of $45.10 and are now at $31.35, which is 135% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Omega Healthcare on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Omega Healthcare have risen 24.7%. We continue to monitor OHI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.