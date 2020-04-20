After Yesterday's Rally of 9.28% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Eros Internation (NYSE:EROS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.47 on volume of 26.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Eros Internation share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.04 and a 52-week low of $1.10 and are now trading 203% above that low price at $3.33 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eros Internation and will alert subscribers who have EROS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.