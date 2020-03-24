After Yesterday's Rally of 8.93% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.56 to a high of $82.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $81.66 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Medtronic Plc have traded between a low of $72.13 and a high of $122.15 and are now at $79.43, which is 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Medtronic Plc on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $115.76. Since that call, shares of Medtronic Plc have fallen 37.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.