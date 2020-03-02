After Yesterday's Rally of 8.81% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.57 on volume of 10.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Pg&E Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $16.25, 358% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 7.7%.

