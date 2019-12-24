After Yesterday's Rally of 8.42% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

La Jolla Pharm (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.17 to a high of $4.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.15 on volume of 855,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

La Jolla Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.90 and a 52-week low of $2.41 and are now trading 82% above that low price at $4.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

