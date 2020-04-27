After Yesterday's Rally of 8.40% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.73 to a high of $63.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $58.36 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Williams-Sonoma has traded in a range of $26.01 to $77.00 and is now at $62.85, 142% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

