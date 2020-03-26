After Yesterday's Rally of 8.33% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.51 to a high of $7.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.66 on volume of 63.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Electric have traded between a low of $5.90 and a high of $13.26 and are now at $8.15, which is 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of General Electric on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.83. Since that call, shares of General Electric have fallen 36.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.