After Yesterday's Rally of 8.31% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,333.43 to a high of $1,351.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,294.10 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Alphabet Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1008.87 and a high of $1530.74 and are now at $1335.02, 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.