After Yesterday's Rally of 8.07% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Gtt Communicatio (NYSE:GTT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.70 to a high of $13.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.10 on volume of 215,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Gtt Communicatio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.35 and a 52-week low of $4.67 and are now trading 195% above that low price at $13.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gtt Communicatio on November 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Gtt Communicatio have risen 63.5%. We continue to monitor GTT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.