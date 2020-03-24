After Yesterday's Rally of 8.04% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.05 to a high of $74.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $73.21 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc have traded between a low of $60.00 and a high of $126.73 and are now at $73.25, which is 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $110.04. Since that call, shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc have fallen 38.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.