After Yesterday's Rally of 7.82% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.70 to a high of $10.07. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.23 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jetblue Airways have traded between a low of $6.61 and a high of $21.65 and are now at $9.72, which is 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jetblue Airways and will alert subscribers who have JBLU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.