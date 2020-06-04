After Yesterday's Rally of 7.82% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.40 to a high of $28.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.37 on volume of 17.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have traded between a low of $25.11 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $28.23, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wells Fargo & Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.00. Since that call, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have fallen 47.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.