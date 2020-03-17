After Yesterday's Rally of 7.66% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.14 to a high of $62.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.26 on volume of 547,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cullen/Frost share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.77 and a high of $104.53 and are now at $60.85, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 2.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

