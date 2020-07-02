After Yesterday's Rally of 7.52% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.01 to a high of $52.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.77 on volume of 143,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Virtusa Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.00 and a 52-week low of $31.99 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $48.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Virtusa Corp and will alert subscribers who have VRTU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.