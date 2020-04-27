After Yesterday's Rally of 7.48% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.24 to a high of $134.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $123.76 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Wayfair Inc- A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $166.40 and a 52-week low of $21.70 and are now trading 506% above that low price at $131.57 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.02% lower and 0.98% higher over the past week, respectively.