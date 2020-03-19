After Yesterday's Rally of 7.46% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Air Transport Se (NASDAQ:ATSG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.14 to a high of $19.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.71 on volume of 618,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Air Transport Se has traded in a range of $13.20 to $25.49 and is now at $18.79, 42% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

