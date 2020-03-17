After Yesterday's Rally of 7.39% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.77 to a high of $115.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $114.63 on volume of 8.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Procter & Gamble. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Procter & Gamble in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Procter & Gamble share prices have been bracketed by a low of $99.09 and a high of $128.09 and are now at $117.61, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.