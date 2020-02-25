After Yesterday's Rally of 7.29% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.70 to a high of $23.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.82 on volume of 19.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hp Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.93 and a high of $24.09 and are now at $23.81, 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

