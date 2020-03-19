After Yesterday's Rally of 7.24% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.26 to a high of $67.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $59.75 on volume of 220,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

South State Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.85 and a 52-week low of $51.78 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $60.80 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

