After Yesterday's Rally of 6.89% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.24 to a high of $8.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.26 on volume of 5.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Huntington Banc has traded in a range of $6.82 to $15.63 and is now at $8.60, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Huntington Banc on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.00. Since that call, shares of Huntington Banc have fallen 41.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.